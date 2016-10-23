ISIS attacks Rutba from 3 axes and district’s Mayor demands reinforcements

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Mayor of Rutba district in Anbar province, Imad al-Dulaimi, announced on Sunday, that the ISIS attacked the district from three axes, and called Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send military reinforcements.

Dulaimi said in a press statement, “We appeal to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to urgently send military reinforcements, to fight the ISIS that launched an attack today on Rutba district from three axes.”

“Joint forces from the Iraqi army, emergency regiments, border guards and tribal fighters clashed with members of the ISIS on the outskirts of Rutba district,” Dulaimi added.

The security forces and tribal fighters are controlling Rutba district, west of Anbar province, and repelling the continuous attacks launched by the ISIS on the district and surrounding areas.