ISIS bans burqa and face veil inside its Mosul security centers

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Official sources in Mosul revealed that ISIS has released an order, based on which no woman is allowed to be wearing niqab or burqa when entering the security and military centers.

ISIS released the order after a number of commanders were killed by veiled women as reported by Iraqi News.

ISIS used to force women in Iraq and Syria to wear burqa and niqab; however, now the group has no choice but to prevent women wearing burqas from entering their security centers.