ISIS beaheads civilians accused of helping families to escape from Hawija

(IraqiNews.com)Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk province announced on Tuesday that the ISIS executed 13 civilians on charges of facilitating the escape of the families from Hawija.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS beheaded 13 civilians in Riyad area in Hawija, 55 km southwest of Kirkuk. The execution was carried out after the Sharia court passed out a verdict, charging them of facilitating the escape of several families from Hawija to Salahuddin province and other areas in Kirkuk. ”

“After being defeated overwhelmingly at different areas of the province, ISIS now lives under the shadow of a constant fear,” further added the source seeking anonymity.