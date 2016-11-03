ISIS blows up government offices in Anbar ahead of liberation campaign

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Islamic State militants have exploded government buildings in Anah city, 190 km west of Ramadi, Al Sumaria News reported on Thursday.

“ISIS has begun exploding government buildings…they exploded the agriculture department and military drafting buildings, among others,”Al Sumaria stated.

The Iraqi media outlet added that the ISIS militants had planted landmines and IEDs inside the buildings before detonating them by remote controls, assuming that the action was an apparent revenge as security forces and tribal militias embark on a campaign to clear the city of Islamic State militants.

The city of Anah fell into the ISIS grip in mid 2014. A campaign to liberate the city is imminent.

Islamic State fighters are currently struggling in face of a massive operation by Iraqi army forces and allied al-Hashd al-Shaabi militias to liberate the city of Mosul, ISiS last stronghold in Iraq. The operation, codenamed “We Are Comig, Nineveh”, has so far proven successful, with ISIS fighters reportedly fleeing the city to Syria, sustaining severe losses in personnel and supplies.



