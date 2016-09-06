ISIS bombs headquarters of Anbar Border Guard Command, no casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A security source in Anbar province informed on Tuesday, that the ISIS has bombed the headquarters of the Border Guard Command in Anbar, without causing any casualties.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News the source revealed, “The terrorist organization bombed the the headquarters of Anbar Border Guard Command in Rutba city, with Katyusha rockets.”

“The rockets landed in the courtyard of the headquarters, causing no damage or injuries,” the source added.

It is worth to mention that the border guard forces are exercising great efforts to repel the attacks launched by ISIS on the Command’s headquarters from time to time.