ISIS builds 6 defense line to hinder security forces advance toward Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Media outlets reported on Sunday that the Islamic State group (ISIS) started to build six defense lines in Mosul, in order to hinder the advance of security forces toward the city, and added that all defense lines are reinforced with booby-trapped vehicles and suicide bombers.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The ISIS built two lines of defense in the left coast and four others in the right cost, in order to hinder the advance of security forces toward the ISIS-occupied areas.”

“Each defense line is reinforced with booby-trapped vehicles, suicide bombers and gunmen,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier today, the Spokesman of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Ahmed al-Assadi emphasized that the participation of al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia in Mosul offensive that will start within few days is confirmed.