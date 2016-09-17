ISIS chemical factory destroyed in Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk province informed on Friday, that the international airline alliance destroyed a factory for chemical weapons used by the ISIS to manufacture missiles loaded with poison gas, further adding about the casualties received to 22 ISIS militants in another air strike southwest of the province.

Sharing details the source said, “International aviation coalition bombed a plant used by ISIS to manufacture missiles carrying mustard gas and chlorine gas, in Zab are- around 75 km southwest of Kirkuk. The strike completely destroyed the plant.”

The source, seeking anonymity, added, “The strike also targeted ISIS sites in Rashad and Riyadh killing 15 ISIS members and injuring seven others, apart from destroying tactical units.”

It may be mentioned here that the international coalition aviation is waging daily air strikes targeting ISIS sites in different areas controlled by the outfit.