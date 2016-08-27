ISIS child soldiers execute Kurdish captives

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Media official of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Mosul, Saeed Mamouzini, informed that the five Kurdish men from Rojava held captive by ISIS were shot dead by five ISIS child soldiers. The execution was filmed and the video was released by ISIS for the world to see.

In the video, total of 15 captives were executed in three separate scenes. Five were shot by the child soldiers and the remaining 10 were killed by adult members of the terror outfit. The identities of rest of the ten men are not yet known.

It may be mentioned here that the children appear to be of five different nationalities- British, Kurdish, Tunisian, Egyptian, and Uzbekistani. The Kurdish captives were reportedly killed in retaliation for recent Kurdish advances in Syria.