ISIS claims Karbala suicide bombing

(IraqiNews.com) Karbala – ISIS has claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 18 people and injured 16 others at a wedding on Sunday near Karbala, south of Baghdad

“Five suicide bombers attacked a wedding party in the Husseini neighborhood of the Ain Tamr district. Two of them blew themselves up, killing 18 people. Three other suicide bombers blew themselves up earlier,” said Iraqi security officials.

“We immediately arrived at the place of the attack and with Iraqi army responded to the the attack,” said Haj Abu Mustafa, a commander of the Saraya al-Salam militia that belongs to the Sadr Front.

It is worthy to be mention here that Ain Tamr district of Karbala contains important Shia shrines and attracts many pilgrims.

A statement published by ISIS media wing Al Amaq said that the attack was carried out by four of its suicide fighters against a ‘gathering of Shi’ites.’

It may be mentioned here that initial reports in local media, citing security sources, blamed the killings on a dispute between two tribes at the wedding party.