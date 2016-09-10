ISIS claims responsibility for double bombing at Nakheel Mall

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the double car bomb attacks that took place at Baghdad’s Nakheel Mall on Friday.

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency said that the blasts were carried out by ISIS suicide bombers who detonated two car bombs before blowing themselves up to target a Shiite gathering on Falastin Street.

Latest reports revealed that at least 10 people were killed with over 40 others injured in the double bombing that occurred at the parking area of al-Nakheel shopping mall, in eastern Baghdad.

Noteworthy, ISIS previously carried out an extensive attack on the shopping center in Karada area, also days before Eid al-Fitr, which killed nearly 300 persons.