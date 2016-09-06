ISIS claims responsibility for Karada bombing

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS has claimed responsibility for the car bomb explosion that hit Karada area in central Baghdad yesterday, and announced that the perpetrators have passed all security barriers.

ISIS revealed in a statement published on its affiliate websites that its members have carried out the car bomb attack on Karada area in central Baghdad after passing all security barriers.

Yesterday, Baghdad Operations Command confirmed that the car bomb attack that took place near Abdel Magied Hospital in Karada area left 29 casualties.