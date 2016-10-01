ISIS closes entrances of Mosul’s district as letter ‘M’ spread on walls

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Members of ISIS terrorist group closed entrances of al-Hajar district south of Mosul on Saturday and started inspecting areas in the district because letter ‘M’ was written intensively on walls of buildings and houses.

Iraqi media outlets reported that the terrorist group deployed dozens of its vehicles and militants who began inspecting homes and checking identities of civilians in the district.

Al-Sumaria News reported that the Arabic letter of ‘M’, which indicates the initial of Mokawama Shabia (Popular Resistance), provoked the terrorist group and raised the anger of militants.

The city of Mosul suffers from major security and humanitarian crises as the terrorist group seeks to impose its extreme vision on all aspects of life.

Iraqi security forces are currently preparing to launch military operations to liberate the city that has been under the control of ISIS since June 2014.