ISIS collects Iraqi currency and replace it with its currency in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday, that the Islamic State group withdrew the Iraqi currency from Mosul people to replace it with another currency having its logo and slogan printed on it.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The ISIS members withdrew large quantities of the Iraqi currency from the people of Mosul in order to exchange it with another currency with their logo printed on it, and gave the residents receipts with the amounts taken from them.”

“The so-called ISIS Sharia Court issued a sentence prohibit dealing with Iraqi currency in markets in the city of Mosul,” Al Sumaria added.

The financials of ISIS was significantly affected after the security forces liberated many areas and cities in Iraq.