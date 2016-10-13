ISIS cuts 4 bridge in Nineveh with concrete blocks

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday, that the Islamic State (ISIS) members cut four bridges link between the left and right coasts with concrete blocks, and pointed out that ISIS raised the state of alert in preparation for the offensive that will be launched to liberate Nineveh.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Today, ISIS cut four main bridges linking between the two sides of Nineveh using concrete blocks, to prevent civilians from moving to the havens prepared by the security forces with the approach of the military offensives to liberate Nineveh.”

“ISIS raised the state of alert in anticipation of any military assault to liberate the city,” Al Sumaria News added.

“The ISIS started to hire boys, after large numbers of its members left due to lessening their salaries. ISIS deployed nearly 175 militants in the left and right coasts of the province,” Al Sumaria explained.

The Islamic State established a number of schools to raise the so-called “Cubs of Caliphate” to carry out suicide attacks on the positions of security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi.