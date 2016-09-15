ISIS declares emergency in Mosul after waves of assassinations

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Well placed sources in Nineveh revealed that ISIS has declared a state of emergency in Mosul and withdrew all its patrols from streets, after the outfit suffered great losses in several areas in Qayyarah, Sharqat and Bashiqa.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the sources informed, “The international coalition airstrikes on Tuesday and Wednesday, destroyed gatherings points and headquarters of ISIS in the forest areas in Mosul, and also destructed an ISIS headquarters in al-Imam al-Azam College.”

“ISIS have panicked after the waves of assassinations and have begun to cut off the main roads to the residential neighborhoods, after declaring a state of emergency in the city,” the sources added.