ISIS declares Tuesday first day of Eid al-Adha

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province informed on Sunday, that the ISIS has declared that Tuesday will be the first day of Eid al-Adha, and threatened to flog and imprison anyone who will violate the decision.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “The ISIS distributed a statement on civilians in markets and neighborhoods declaring Tuesday as the first day of Eid al-Adha, and calling them to abide by [ISIS] instructions, while threatened to flog and imprison the violators.”

“The timing That ISIS declared for Eid al-Adha sparked anger among Mosul’s residents, and they have decided to reject and not to follow the instructions imposed by the terrorist organization,” the source added.

It is worth to be mentioned that all Arab and Islamic countries have declared tomorrow, Monday, as the first day of Eid al-Adha.