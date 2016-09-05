ISIS destroys bridges of over $200 bn in 2 years

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Head of the reconstruction committee in Anbar Provincial Council Arkan Khalaf al-Tarmouz announced that the cost of bridges destroyed by ISIS in the cities of Anbar in the last two years reached 200 billion US dollars.

Tarmouz said, “The number of vital bridges that were destroyed by ISIS in Anbar exceed 84 and their reconstruction cost was around 200 billion US dollars,” adding that, “Majority of these bridges linked the cities of Anbar across the Euphrates river and they were destroyed in the last two years.”

“The destroyed bridges will take almost three years for complete reconstruction if the Iraqi government doesn’t provide the needed financial aid,” Tarmouz added.