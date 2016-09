(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A source in Nineveh police informed that ISIS detonated about 26 houses of policemen to the south of Mosul.

Sharing details the source informed, “ISIS detonated 26 houses of policemen in Nineveh in Hamam al-Alil after evacuating the houses completely.”

“The detonation of houses caused great damage to other civilians’ houses. Six persons, including three children, were injured severely,” added the source.