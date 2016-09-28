ISIS detonates 5 empty homes in Daur using IEDs

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Daur District Council in Salahuddin province announced on Tuesday that five houses were destroyed by improvised explosive devices planted by ISIS members east of the district, and also warned that ISIS members might return to the eastern villages of the district. The Islamic State members also detonated 100 houses along the last week, which caused 50 families to migrate from the area.

The Head of Daur District Council Ali al-Hassan said in a press statement, “The ISIS members attacked, at late hour yesterday, al-Eitha village, east of al-Daur district, and detonated five empty houses using improvised explosive devices.

Hassan also warned from the return of ISIS to another villages after the growing pressure it faces after being expelled from the cities of Salahuddin province.

“ISIS also detonated 100 empty houses in the eastern axis of the district, causing 50 families to migrate from the district, including 13 families yesterday, as concerns grow over the deteriorating security situation,” Hassan explained.

From his side, the Head of Salahuddin Provincial Council Ahmed al-Karim said that he held a meeting on Saturday with the commander of Samarra Operations and contacted the leaders of al-Hashd al-Shaabi to evaluate the situation and reinforce the security forces, and emphasized the importance of the Armed forces support.

Last week, a force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi managed to foil a suicide attack by ISIS using two explosive belts on al-Daur district, east of Tikrit, afterwards strict procedures were imposed after receiving information indicating the possibility of another attacks.