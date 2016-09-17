ISIS distributes ‘blood CDs’ in Mosul streets

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province reported that ISIS distributed what he called “blood CDs” in Mosul streets, indicating that the campaign has the psychological pressure slogan to prevent any potential cooperation between the locals and the security forces.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS’ propaganda detachments deployed in the main streets of Mosul have begun distributing small posters with CDs containing the terror group’s battles on several fronts, as well as clips of ugly executions, including the beheading of violators.”

Mosul is the first Iraqi city that was brought under control by ISIS in June 2014 and has become its most important strongholds since then.