ISIS drowns 8 civilians in a metal cage in central Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province revealed that ISIS on Monday drowned eight civilians in central Mosul.

Sharing details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “Today, ISIS members executed eight civilians by drowning them after putting them inside a metal cage. The execution was carried out in central Mosul. The dead civilians were charged of collaborating with the Iraqi government and Peshmerga forces. The eight men were drowned in a local pool.”

“ISIS filmed the entire execution process after the civilians were sentenced to death by the Sharia Court in Nineveh Province,” the source added.