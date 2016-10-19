ISIS evacuates ‘Women of Caliphate’ from Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Islamic State evacuated the so-called women of caliphate from Mosul by orders from the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Al Sumaria reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “The ISIS evacuated what it called the women of caliphate from the city of Mosul to the Syrian ISIS-held cities including Raqqa, over the last two days,” pointing out that, “These women are the wives of the leaders of ISIS.”

“The women of caliphate were evacuated by orders from Baghdad to avoid being captured by the security forces or rebellious people of Mosul after liberating the city,” Al Sumaria revelead.

Yesterday, a group of rebellious youths in Mosul attacked an ISIS headquarters, killed two members of the group, burned their vehicle and raised the Iraqi flag before withdrawing from the area.