ISIS executes 300 persons by firing squad north of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Member of Nineveh Provincial Council, Hossam al-Din al-Abbar, announced, that the Islamic state executed 300 civilians and former security members, north of Mosul.

Abbar said in a press statement, “Today, ISIS members executed 300 persons for collaborating with security forces,” pointing out that, “The ISIS was detaining them in its prisons, and then executed them by firing squad in Moshairefa village, north of Mosul.”

“ISIS filmed the execution after the so-called Sharia Court issued the death sentence in Wilayet Nineveh,” Abbar added.

The ISIS executed thousands of Mosul people after capturing the city in June 2014, on different charges, especially the collaboration with the security forces.

