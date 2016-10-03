ISIS executes 45 people southwest of Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Hawija District, Hassan al-Sufi announced on Monday that ISIS executed 45 people who were detained in a military base, southwest of Kirkuk.

aSufi said in a press statement, “ISIS committed a new massacre against civilians, and executed 45 persons from Hawija (55 km southwest of Kirkuk) in Bakara military base near the district.”

“ISIS began to carry out mass executions against the detainees who violate its instructions,” Sufi added.

The areas southwest of Kirkuk have been under the ISIS control since June 2014, while Iraqi forces are preparing to launch a military offensive to free Hawija District from the grip of the extremist group.