ISIS executes four of its own members near Matbija

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS executed four of its own members after accusing them of providing information to the Iraqi Air Force for a recent airstrike that claimed the lives of a number of its senior commanders.

Uday al-Khadran, a commander of Hashd al-Shaabi, said, “ISIS executed four of its members by firing squad in Matbija vicinity on the border between the provinces of Salahuddin and Diyala.”

Al-Khadran added, “The ISIS members were executed for being involved in the September 12 airstrike.”

The Iraqi airstrike targeted ISIS position in Matbija and claimed the lives of six senior commanders of ISIS, apart from killing scores of their aides and bodyguards.