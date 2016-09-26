ISIS executes its members who fled Sharqat battle using a bulldozer

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Members of ISIS terrorist group fled Sharqt battle were trampled to death by a bulldozer in the city of Mosul, al-Sumaria News reported Monday.

The news website reported that ISIS executed seven of its members fled the battles in Sharqat district in northern Iraq by running them down with a giant bulldozer.

The victims had their hands and legs chained before they were executed in a public square in the city of Mosul.

The majority of the victims were from Arab and foreign nationalities.

According to the website, the executions were carried out in front of citizens and other ISIS members. The group wanted the victims to be an example of the punishment its members would receive if they thought of fleeing the battlefield.

Security forces and popular crowd managed earlier to liberate Sharqat and the surrounding villages from ISIS control. The forces also inflicted heavy losses on ISIS militants.