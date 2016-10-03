ISIS executes police officer after 7 months of detention in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday, that ISIS executed a police officer, along with his son, after detaining them in Mosul for seven months, on charges of cooperation with the security forces.

“ISIS executed a police officer and his son by firing squad in Dawasa area in Mosul, after seven months of detention, on charges of cooperation with the security forces,” Al Sumaria News stated.

“ISIS refused to hand over the bodies to their relatives, and deliberately buried them in unknown graves,” Al Sumaria added.

Few days ago, ISIS decided not to hand over the bodies of the executed people to their relatives in Mosul, and intended to bury them in unknown mass graves.