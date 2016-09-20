ISIS executes six Mosul youths by using welding tools

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in Mosul informed Iraqi News on Tuesday, that ISIS executed six Nineveh boys by ‘welding’ in central Mosul.

Sharing details the source said, “The terrorist outfit executed six youths in Mosul. ISIS said that the youths belonged to a resistance faction.”

“The youths were first handcuffed and then a welding machine and a welding rod was used to kill them. The execution took place in Mosul in front of a large gathering. ”

The source, who asked anonymity, added, “This came in order to create a state of fear and panic among the people.”