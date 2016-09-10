ISIS flogs 14 barbers in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province revealed that the ISIS members have flogged 14 barbers after abducting them from different areas of Mosul, and detaining them for a week.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “The ISIS members flogged 14 barbers with 20 lashes each, after abducting them from different areas of Mosul, and detaining them for a week, as well as preventing them from working for a whole month,” noting that, “The barbers were flogged for violating the ideological standards of the organization.”

“ISIS threatened to impose strict procedures on those who will violate the grooming regulations set by the organization,” the source added.

It may be mentioned here that ISIS has imposed tight regulations for those working in the profession of grooming in the areas of Mosul, in order to prevent western haircuts.