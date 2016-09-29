ISIS flogs civilian in Hawija because of song

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Iraqi media outlets announced on Wednesday, that the ISIS flogged a civilian in central Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk, because of a song.

Al Sumaria website reported, “Today, ISIS found a song of the artist Hussein Al Jasmi on one of the civilians’ phones, during sudden inspections at a security checkpoint in central Hawija.”

“The song sparked anger and resentment among the ISIS militants, and pushed them to arrest the civilian and transfer him to a detention center,” Al Sumaria explained. “ISIS punished the civilian with 20 lashes,” Al Sumaria added.

“ISIS prohibits listening to songs in general, and conducts sudden inspections on the civilians’ phones from time to time,” Al Sumaria stated.

Noteworthy, ISIS has been controlling Hawija district in Kirkuk province for two years, and since then it seeks to impose its radical vision on all aspects of life in the district. Meanwhile, the Iraqi forces are preparing to launch a military operation to free the district from the grip of the extremist group.