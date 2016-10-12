ISIS gives Mosul families 24 hours to change their newborns’ inappropriate names

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday, that the Islamic State (ISIS) gave the families of Mosul 24 hours to change the names of their newborns that the group see as inappropriate for the state of caliphate.

Al Sumaria News revealed that a committee belongs to the ISIS searched the newborns data in the city of Mosul over the last days, and marked about 120 newborns’ names, and after that the ISIS gave the families of these newborns 24 hours to change their names for being inappropriate for the state of caliphate.

“The decision raised a notable discontent and resentment amid the people of Mosul,” Al Sumaria News added.

The Islamic State took over the city of Mosul in June 2014, to be one of its key strongholds in Iraq.