ISIS hides explosives inside children toys to hinder Mosul battle

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The British newspaper ‘The Observer’ reported on Sunday, that the Islamic State hid explosives inside children’s toys as a new method to hinder the battle to liberate Mosul.

The Observer stated that a teddy bear is propped on top of the explosives it was designed to hide and detonate. An adult would probably have walked by, but to a child the wide eyes and fuzzy orange fur would have been irresistible.

Colonel Nawzad Kamil Hassan, an engineer with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces said, “Why would ISIS use something nice, like a bear or a rabbit? They used this toy because they know the Peshmerga will pay much attention to it, but children will,” pointing out that, “Our brigade has cleared more than 50 tons of explosives from areas liberated from the ISIS control.”

Hassan also decided to preserve some of the most creative, cruel and unusual of those homemade bombs to use as training aids for new recruits.

The Observer also revealed that a toy, a playing card and an abandoned watch are all detonators designed to spark the acquisitive curiosity of a returning civilian, who would be maimed or murdered by the explosion.

“The expertise of ISIS with explosives and extensive use of suicide bombs and booby traps makes attacking them particularly dangerous, and slows recovery when they are defeated. Because there is no area, civilian or military, that the group will not lace with explosives, many Iraqis fear that returning to their homes and former lives could be deadly, even long after militants have left,” The Observer added.

