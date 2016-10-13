ISIS imposes partial curfew in Mosul for unknown reasons

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Islamic State (ISIS) imposed a partial curfew on people and vehicles movement in Mosul from 8 pm and until 5 am.

Al Sumaria News stated, “ISIS informed its security detachments to impose a partial curfew on people and vehicles movement in Mosul from 8 pm and until 5 am for unknown reasons.”

“There are also a notable unusual movements of trucks that transfer wooden boxes -that are believed to carry weapons- to special centers inside Mosul,” Al Sumaria added.

The Islamic State imposed its control over the city of Mosul in June 2014, to be one of its most important strongholds in Iraq.