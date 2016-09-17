ISIS information minister killed in airstrike, says Pentagon

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS information minister Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad has been killed in a US airstrike in Syria, the Pentagon announced.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook in a statement said that the airstrike near Raqqa in Syria killed Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Dr. Wa’il.

The strike took out one of the very limited number of ISIS leaders who had “direct access” to Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, according to a US official. The US conducted the strike using a drone, hitting him on a motorcycle just outside a house in Raqqa, ISIS’s self-declared capital, the official added.

ISIS controls parts of Iraq and Syria and has broadcast its beheading of journalists and aid workers over the past few years. The group has sympathizers in several countries that have carried out bombings and shootings of civilians.