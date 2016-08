(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The district office of Rutba in Anbar province informed that four Federal Policed officers were killed in an ISIS attack launched at a checkpoint, west of Ramadi.

Mayor of Rutba district Emad Mashaal al-Delimi in a statement, said, “A group of ISIS members attacked a checkpoint in Rutba district, killing four Federal Police officers.”

Delimit added, “Security forces have begun searching for the perpetrators and enhanced their presence in anticipation of future attacks.”