ISIS launches offensive near Mosul, 100 members killed

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Police Command announced that 100 ISIS members were killed after the security forces repulsed their attack in southern Mosul, and also added that five booby-trapped vehicles were destroyed during the attack.

The command said in a statement, “Today, ISIS launched an offensive on the axis of Nineveh police’s 8th regiment near the wilderness area on the road linking between Baghdad and Mosul.”

The statement revealed, “Personnel from army and police killed 100 ISIS men, apart from wounding dozens during the attack.”

“Also, five booby-trapped vehicles were destroyed during the attack. No human or material casualties were inflicted on the security forces,” the statement added.