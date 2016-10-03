ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi suffers severe poisoning

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, along with three leaders of the group suffered from severe poisoning after eating a meal on the Iraqi – Syrian border, southwest of the province of Nineveh, according to “Sputnik” website.

Sputnik stated, “We received accurate intelligence information stating that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and three senior leader of the so-called ISIS Shura Council, suffered from food poisoning, after eating a poisoned meal.”

“Baghdadi and the three injured were taken under heavy surveillance to an unknown destination,” Sputnik added.

The unrest in the city of Mosul, the capital of the Caliphate, forced al-Baghdadi to go out and meet the citizens in Risala district.

Al-Baghdadi was traveling by white SUV, accompanied by three vehicles carrying masked gunmen wearing black clothes.