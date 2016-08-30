ISIS leader of Saudi origin flees Hawija taking 300000 dollars

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Al-Hashed al-Sha’abi official Jabbar Maamouri announced on Tuesday that an ISIS leader of Saudi origin fled Hawija taking along around 300,000 dollars.

Maamouri, in a statement issued to Iraqi News, said, “ISIS leader Abu Jihad Saudi fled from Hawija, situated to the south-west of Kirkuk, to an unknown destination, taking around 300,000 US dollars with him. This money was collected by force or by blackmailing different families.”

“Several ISIS leaders, in the recent past, have escaped Hawija by taking a lot of money which was looted from the families. The leaders have taken the escape route after they realized that their days in the city have been numbered, especially after their overwhelming defeat in Anbar, Salahuddin and Diyala.”

It is worth mentioning here that ISIS has been controlling Hawija, situated 55 km south-west of Kirkuk, since June 2014 and it gradually became one of the most important strongholds of the organization in Kirkuk.