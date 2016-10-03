ISIS leader steals militants’ salaries from Bayt al-Mal near Tikrit

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A senior leader in the Islamic State group (ISIS) stole 300 thousand US dollars from ISIS Bayt al-Mal in the left coast of Sharqat district, north of Tikrit, Al Mada website reported on Monday.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “ISIS security official of the left coast of Sharqat district, Duried Amin Abdullah, stole 300 thousand US dollars from ISIS Bayt al-Mal (treasury) that were allocated as salaries for the members of the terror group.”

“Violent dispute broke out on the back of the salaries robbery,” Al Mada explained. “The ISIS leader refused to return back the stolen amount,” Al Mada added.

The Joint Operations Command announced in 22 September 2016 that its forces fully liberated Sharqat district, and raised the Iraqi flag over its governmental buildings.