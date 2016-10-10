ISIS lessens Muslim prayers from five to three time per day in Nineveh

ISIS lessens Muslim prayers from five to three time per day in...

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al Sumaria News reported on Sunday, that the Islamic State group (ISIS) decided to decrease Islamic ‘Salah’ (Obligatory Muslim ritual prayers) from five to three times per day, and threatened to flog anyone who violate the group’s terms and instructions.

The media outlet stated, “The ISIS issued a decree in Nineveh to lessen Muslim ritual prayers from five to three times per day, due to what it called a state of war, so prayers might be shortened or combined, and then informed all preachers and Imams to abide by this decree that covers all ISIS-controlled areas in Nineveh.”

“The ISIS threatened to flog the violators of the decree with 30 lashes,” Al Sumaria News added. “The terror group is issuing weird and unreasonable decrees due to its vulnerable state,” Al sumaria explained.

“This decree is considered the second of its type; ISIS issued a decree earlier to change Adhan time (call to prayer) because it considered these times as set by the government and do not represent Muslim countries,” Al Sumaria News stated.

Salah is one of the five pillars of Islam, and an obligatory religious duty and worship for every Muslim that is observed five times every day at prescribed times.