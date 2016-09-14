ISIS has lost half of its territory in Iraq, says US

Sharing details and quoting a senior US official, the source seeking anonymity said, “ISIS has suffered a series of defeats in Iraq in the recent months but still controls Mosul. the UN and US fear that another 1 million people could be displaced by the expected operation to retake the city.”

“In the several operations carried out by the Iraqi forces in collaboration with the international coalition forces, ISIS has been pushed back from almost half of Iraq and the forces have managed to regain its total control over there,” the source added.