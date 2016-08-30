ISIS massing its fighters to attack Ruthba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Chairman of Anbar province Sabah Krhot announced on Tuesday that ISIS is massing its fighters to attack al Ruthba and to prevent the same he has appealed Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send military reinforcements urgently.

Krhot, in a press statement, said, “ISIS assembled its fighters and booby trapped vehicles near al Ruthba city for launching an the attack on the city.”

“An alert has been issued to the security forces and the tribal fighters in al Ruthba, asking them to be ready for thwarting any attack on the city. I, therefore, appeal to Prime Minister and Commander of the Armed Forces, Haider al-Abadi to send military reinforcements urgently and protect the city from the possible ISIS attacks.”

It may be mentioned here that the security forces, supported by the tribal fighters, liberated al Ruthba city from ISIS grip four months back.