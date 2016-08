(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A security source in Anbar Operations Command informed on Thursday that an ISIS media center was destroyed in Al-Qa’im district, to the west of Anbar.

Sharing details the source said, “Iraqi F16 fighter jets attacked Rummana in Al-Qa’im before noon today. An ISIS media was destroyed, killing a number of members of the outfit.”

“The air raid was carrying out based on information shared by the National Security Service,” the source further said seeking anonymity.