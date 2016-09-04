ISIS members begin to escape after Iraqi Army advance towards Hawija

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Local government member of Kirkuk province has confirmed that the ISIS militants have begun to flee from Hawija with their families towards Nineveh and Sharqat.

Tahseen Kahiea said, “al’Hashed al-Sha’bi forces will take part in the liberation of the district. They are stationed with the security forces in Salahuddin and will advance by Rashad’s highway to participate in the liberation of Hawija.”

Kahiea added, “Hawija district became almost terrorists-free, while the international coalition aircrafts have bombed sites belonging to ISIS organization and killed 18 of them.”