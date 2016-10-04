ISIS pursues cats in Mosul due to prohibition fatwa

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al Sumaria News reported on Tuesday, that ISIS issued fatwa forbidding cats breeding inside houses in Mosul, while called the residents to follow the fatwa and not violating it.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The so-called the Islamic State’s Central Fatwa Committee issued fatwa (decree) prohibiting the breeding of cats inside houses in Mosul.”

“ISIS called the residents of Mosul to follow the fatwa and not violating it,” Al Sumaria explained. “ISIS issued dozens of fatwas in Mosul based on its vision, ideology and beliefs,” Al Sumaria added.

The Islamic State group (ISIS) is depending on its central committee for Issuing fatwa; it is composed of influential figures in the terror group.