ISIS massacres families fleeing to Sharqat, kills 12 including women and children

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The Islamic State committed a new massacre at the eastern coast of Sharqat, killing 12 people, including women and children, Al Sumaria News reported on Sunday.

The Iraqi news outlet stated, “ISIS pursued a boat carrying people who were trying to cross the Tigris River to reach the liberated areas of Sharqat,” adding that, “The boat flipped and ten people, including women and children, drowned.”

“ISIS also attacked families who were trying to flee from ISIS-held areas, killing two persons,” Al Sumaria added.

The eastern part of Sharqat is still under the control of ISIS, while the security forces are now preparing to launch an extensive attack to liberate this part of the district.