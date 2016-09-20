ISIS radio goes off the air amid heavy gunfire in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province informed Iraqi News on Tuesday that ISIS radio broadcast went off air in Mosul amid heavy gunfire heard in some areas of the city.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS radio went off air in Mosul suddenly, as heavy gunshots were heard in some areas without knowing the reasons”.

“There is a clear state of confusion among ISIS militants deployed in the main streets, prompting many citizens to stay in their houses fearing future developments,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

It is noteworthy to mention that the director of ISIS radio in Mosul, Abu Iman al-Iraqi fled on Monday with his family to an unknown destination. While the outfit pasted his picture on the streets demanding the residents to report about his whereabouts.