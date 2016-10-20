ISIS reassures its fighters after failed coup attempt against Baghdadi

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday, that the ISIS media launched the largest campaign to reassure its fighters and supporters about the presence of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the city of Mosul, after the failed coup attempt against him.

Al Sumaria News stated, “ISIS media began a campaign to assure its fighters and supporters that Baghdadi would not leave Mosul, and deny any news regarding his escape to the Syrian of Raqqa,” adding that, “ISIS propaganda did not provide any evidence that Baghdadi is still in Mosul, and this raised serious doubts among its fighters and supporters, who suffer from retreated morale.”

“The ISIS media spoke for the first time about the recent coup attempt against its leader and how the group was able to foil it,” Al Sumaria explained.

“The ISIS foiled the coup of its “Islamic Police” against its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and executed the coup leader, along with other ISIS members in some areas of central Mosul,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier this week, some members of the ISIS announced through loudspeakers in Mosul, that Baghdadi escaped to the Syrian city of Raqqa, and his wife was arrested.