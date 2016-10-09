ISIS recaptures Sharqat after attacking it from 2 axes

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The Islamic State group managed to recapture the mayor’s office of Sharqat district in Salahuddin Province, Bas News reported on Saturday.

The media outlet stated that ISIS recaptured the center of Sharqat district, mayor’s office and the entertainment city, after attacking the district from two axes and sneaking from the left coast of the city.

“There are ongoing violent clashes with the ISIS members that killed three members of the security forces and wounded two others so far,” Bas News explained. “The Iraqi forces started to reinforce their troops and ranks to control the situation,” Bas News added.