ISIS rips ‘Messi shirt’, flogs three youth in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province informed Iraqi News on Tuesday that the ISIS members flogged three young men in central Mosul on charges of playing football.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS men arrested three young men for playing football, one player wearing a Messi shirt in Martyrs’ Park in downtown Mosul.”

“ISIS militants have lashed every young man with 30 lashes in a public square in front of a crowd of people in central Mosul, as they are playing a game, which is prohibited in Islam,” adding, “ISIS tore the T-shirt which carried Messi ‘s name.”